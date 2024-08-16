Dramatic water rescue unfolds after person jumps into Hudson River

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A dramatic rescue unfolded in Manhattan Thursday after one person jumped into the Hudson River.

NYPD officials say a male, about 18 years of age, jumped over a railing at Pier 76 near 34th Street and 12th Avenue just before 4 p.m.

They say the victim immediately began yelling, asking for help.

A man on a bike path jumped in to save the victim.

Police say NYPD Scuba and Aviation responded and rescued the victim from the water.

He was taken to Mount Sinai West in critical condition.

The man who went in after the victim is alive and in good condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

