Immigrant advocates in New York City brace for random raids

N.J. Burkett has more on the interfaith leaders in New York who are standing in solidarity and and action with the immigrant community.

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Religious leaders from a variety of faiths in New York City showed solidarity on Friday to say they stand with migrants.

At a gathering in Morningside Heights, interfaith leaders -- as well as some school leaders -- said migrants play a critical role in making New York a vibrant and inclusive city.

The fear is that indiscriminate sweeps will send New York's immigrant community underground. They're bracing for more, after Thursday's apparently warrantless raid in Newark.

"Today, we're affirming our commitment to care for New York and protect our people in our communities," said Rt. Rev. Matthew Heyd with the Episcopal Diocese of New York

At the Cathedral of Saint John The Divine, religious leaders said they're determined to provide refuge to undocumented, law-abiding New Yorkers.

They say that President Trump's declaration that schools and houses of worship are now subject to immigration raids is a threat they cannot ignore.

"Criminal aliens in schools and in churches, I have lived in New York for long enough to know that that's perhaps not where you find criminal aliens," said Rev. Chloe Breyer with the Interfaith Center of New York

"Invading our churches, invading our sacred spaces, to try to find criminals who aren't there makes us all less safe as New Yorkers," Heyd said.

Immigrants may be less likely to call an ambulance -- or to go to a hospital or to call the police to report a crime -- if they're afraid of being deported.

Already, children in the public schools are struggling.

"I spoke to a first grade teacher last week and she shared with me the story of a little girl in her class, a 6-year-oold who every day since the beginning of 2025 has come up to her during the day and asked to be sent to the nurse's office," said Katherine Kurjakovic with the United Federation of Teachers. "She wants to go to the nurse's office because she wants to be sent home. And she wants to be sent home because she isn't sure if by the end of the day she will be able to be reunited with her mother."

The leaders' show of solidarity with the migrant community comes after the Trump administration gave ICE agents authority to arrest people inside churches and schools.

