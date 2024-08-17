Judge orders store shuttered for selling black market weed to reopen

A judge has ruled that police improperly served a summons that led to the closure of an illegal cannabis shop and the store must be allowed to reopen.

QUEENS (WABC) -- A judge has ordered a Queens store closed for alleged cannabis sales to reopen citing due process violations.

The judge says there were violations because the summons was improperly served.

The closure recommendation was apparently based on an unfounded assessment of illegal activity.

The ruling challenges New York City's aggressive crackdown on these types of shops dubbed 'Operation Padlock to Protect.'

The court's ruling could potentially mean more once-closed businesses could also eventually reopen their doors.

Sonia Rincon has the details.

