Video released of 5 female hostages being abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Israeli Hostage Center released a video Wednesday showing five girls being taken hostage by Hamas on October 7.

Right now authorities believe all five are still alive and in Hamas custody after they were taken from the Nahal Oz base.

Family members of the hostages, all 18 or 19 years old, wanted the video shown to the public as part of a pressure campaign on the Israeli government to bring the hostages home.

In the video, Hamas terrorists shout at the young women and threaten to shoot them. At one point a terrorist says, "here are the girls we can get pregnant. These are the Zionists."

Ofir Akunis, the Consul General of Israel in New York, says he's concerned that much of the world has forgotten that there are still 130 Israelis being held hostage.

And yet on Wednesday, three European countries recognized Palestine as an independent state. Norway, Spain and Ireland said they believe the move will help foster a two-state solution and a path to peace.

Israel is in the middle of a war to obliterate Hamas, prompted by the October 7 attack. That war has left an estimated 35,000 Palestinians dead, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

"This step comes at a critical hour when Israel and the occupation is trying to derail this conflict and destroy the chances to achieve peace between peoples," said Ammar Hijazi, Palestinian Assistant Minister for Multilateral Affairs.

But Israel likens the move to recognize the Palestinian state to a reward for terrorism.

"It's a huge gift to the Axis of Evil, because they will understand that if you attack Israel, Europe, United Kingdom, United States, then you will get a prize," Akunis said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement about the hostage video:

"I am shocked by the video documenting the kidnapping of our precious female observers. We will continue to do everything to bring them home," he said. "The brutality of Hamas terrorists only strengthens my determination to fight with all my might until Hamas is eliminated, to ensure that what we saw tonight will never happen again."

