Man gets 25 years to life in attempted murder of Suffolk County officer

CORAM, Long Island (WABC) -- A judge has sentenced a man who pleaded guilty to the attempted aggravated murder of a Suffolk County police officer to 25 years to life.

Janell Funderburke, 21, admitted to shooting Officer Michael LaFauci in the right thigh in Coram in May 2023.

Prosecutors say the officer was investigating Funderburke for an armed robbery he committed during a drug deal when he saw him. After a chase, Funderburke pulled out a gun and fired twice.

Prosecutors say bail reform is to blame for the shooting.

"One month before the shooting of Officer LaFauci, this defendant was arrested for possession with intent to deal fentanyl, I think it was fentanyl and oxycodone," said Allen Bode with the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. "He should have been in jail, he gets let out and that results in the shooting of Officer LaFauci."

Funderburke also pleaded guilty to robbery.

LaFauci is still recovering from his injuries.

"This sentence reflects the gravity of the defendant's actions" said District Attorney Ray Tierney. "While we are thankful Officer Lafauci survived, this case is a reminder of the dangers and risks members of law enforcement face daily. In Suffolk County we appreciate and support our law enforcement officers."

