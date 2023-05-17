20-year-old suspect accused of shooting Suffolk County officer due in court

The man accused of shooting and injuring a Suffolk County police officer is due back in court Wednesday.

CORAM, Suffolk County (WABC) -- The 20-year-old man accused of shooting a Suffolk County police officer is due back in court.

Jennel Funderburke pleaded not guilty to attempted aggravated murder of a police officer, robbery in the 1st degree, and second degree menacing with a weapon, last week.

Detectives say they were monitoring the 20-year-old at a home in Coram last Thursday when he suddenly took off running.

Funderburke was a suspect in a robbery two days prior. They chased him and that's when police say Funderburke opened fire.

One of those bullets hit Officer Michael LaFauci in the thigh.

Doctors credit the two tourniquets applied by fellow officers with saving his life.

Funderburke apologized to the officer he is suspected of shooting during a perp walk last Friday.

"Tell him I'm sorry, I didn't mean it," he said.

The suspect's family says that he has mental health issues.

