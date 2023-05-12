A Suffolk County police officer was shot while responding to a call in Coram Thursday afternoon. Stacey Sager has the story.

20-year-old suspect accused of shooting Suffolk County officer set to be arraigned

CORAM, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A man accused of shooting a Suffolk County police officer is set to be arraigned on Friday afternoon.

Detectives say they were monitoring 20-year-old Jennel Funderburke at a home in Coram on Thursday when he suddenly took off running.

Funderburke was a suspect in a robbery two days prior.

They chased him and that's when police say Funderburke opened fire.

A police officer was hit in the thigh and his fellow officers applied two tourniquets, which Police Chief Rodney Harrison said doctors credited with saving his life.

The officer is expected to recover.

Funderburke was arrested after a standoff and is facing charges of attempted murder and robbery.

Suffolk County PBA President Noel DiGerolamo said in a statement that this incident is another reminder of the "risks police officers face every day."

