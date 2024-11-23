Jennings Creek wildfire now 100 percent contained

WARWICK, New York (WABC) -- The Jennings Creek Wildfire is now 100 percent contained, firefighters say.

The fire has burned more than 5,300 acres along the New York-New Jersey border since it erupted 14 days ago.

There are still pockets of smoke and fire, but they are under control.

The fire was already 90 percent controlled when the storms rolled through.

On Sunday night, firefighters made more controlled fire lines to protect the homes.

"Friday night I didn't sleep, because they did back burns by my house. It was very, very scary," said New Jersey resident Michele Schrekenstein.

The fire claimed the life of an 18-year-old volunteer firefighter, Dariel Vasquez.

A wake for Vasquez will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday in Garnerville.

The funeral mass is set for 10:00 a.m. Monday at St. Peter's Church in Haverstraw.

Vasquez was a state park wildland fire crew member who was killed while fighting the Jennings Creek wildfire last Saturday.

Vasquez was a 2024 East Ramapo Central School District graduate, remembered as a dedicated student, gifted athlete and a leader among his classmates and teammates.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.

Some information from the Associated Press

