Firefighters rescue baby trapped inside burning home in Jersey City; teen also hospitalized

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 1-year-old child and 17-year-old girl were rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Jersey City on Friday.

Firefighters responded to 322 Princeton Ave. where they were met with heavy fire and smoke conditions throughout the first floor of the house, which quickly spread to homes on both sides.

Firefighters were told a 1-year-old child was still believed to be in the house.

They were able to rescue the baby after locating the 1-year-old in the back bedroom lying against a wall.

Officials say the child was unconscious but breathing when brought out of the burning home by firefighters.

The baby was taken to a local hospital for apparent smoke inhalation, and is now in stable condition.

A 17-year-old girl who was also home at the time was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation, and is in stable condition.

Officials say they believe non one else was home in the two-family residence at the time of the fire.

They say 17 adults and six children have been displaced due to the fire and are being offered assistance from the American Red Cross.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

