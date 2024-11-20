New NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch's legacy extends beyond family name

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A familiar face is taking over as the NYPD's newest police commissioner, and while she hails from the prominent New York City family who owns the Giants, she has created legacy of her own.

For the last two and a half years, New Yorkers have seen Jessica Tisch talking "trash" all the time as the city's sanitation commissioner, appearing on Zoom with a quirky background of trash containers.

Now, the 43-year-old has become the 58th commissioner of the NYPD.

Tisch has an undergraduate degree from Harvard College and is a graduate of Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School.



She joined the NYPD in 2008, and in 2014, she became the deputy commissioner of information and technology before becoming sanitation commissioner.

"Jessica Tisch doesn't have to be in city government," Mayor Eric Adams said. "She's here because of her love of the city coming from a family that has been committed to the betterment of New York City."

Tisch's grandfather was Laurence Tisch, a billionaire businessman, the CEO of CBS Network in the 1980's, and co-founder of the Loews Corporation. Her father, James Tisch, is the current president and CEO. Her cousin, Steve Tisch, is the co-owner of the New York Giants.

The NYU Tisch School of the Arts, the Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai, the Tisch Children's Zoo in Central Park, is all part of the family's philanthropic legacy.

But Jessica Tisch has created her own legacy through her dedication to public service.

