J'ouvert celebrations kick off in Brooklyn with dancing, music

Phil Taitt reports from along the parade route where he will serve as a grand marshal.

Phil Taitt reports from along the parade route where he will serve as a grand marshal.

Phil Taitt reports from along the parade route where he will serve as a grand marshal.

Phil Taitt reports from along the parade route where he will serve as a grand marshal.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- J'ouvert celebrations kicked off early Monday morning in Brooklyn

The NYPD set up several security checkpoints to ensure the safety of everyone taking part in the parade or attending as a spectator.

Three hundred wands were used to make sure each person was checked.

J'ouvert celebrations are a traditional carnival staple that peaks by mid-morning.

The festivities involve music from DJs, calypso or even soca bands. While the music is going on, folks participating often cover their bodies with paint.

NYPD Aviation even gave Eyewitness News a view of the parade route as their helicopters will be above the tens of thousands of people filling the parade route.

One couple was getting married on the parade route, others danced, played steel drums, and waved the flags of their Caribbean nations.

The seven-hour event starts at 11:00 a.m. in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Labor Day.

The parade features steel-pan and calypso bands in elaborate costumes that march down Eastern Parkway from Utica Avenue to a reviewing stand at Grand Army Plaza.

Eyewitness News reporter Phil Taitt is honored to serve as one of the parade's grand marshals.

ABC7 New York will provide streaming coverage of the parade starting at 11 a.m. at abc7ny.com, our mobile and connected TV apps, as well as our YouTube channel.

Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side help a grandmother get a refund after her cruise was canceled in 2020 due to COVID.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.