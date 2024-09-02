J'ouvert celebrations kick off in Brooklyn with dancing, music

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- J'ouvert celebrations kicked off early Monday morning in Brooklyn
The NYPD set up several security checkpoints to ensure the safety of everyone taking part in the parade or attending as a spectator.
Three hundred wands were used to make sure each person was checked.
J'ouvert celebrations are a traditional carnival staple that peaks by mid-morning.
The festivities involve music from DJs, calypso or even soca bands. While the music is going on, folks participating often cover their bodies with paint.
NYPD Aviation even gave Eyewitness News a view of the parade route as their helicopters will be above the tens of thousands of people filling the parade route.
One couple was getting married on the parade route, others danced, played steel drums, and waved the flags of their Caribbean nations.
The seven-hour event starts at 11:00 a.m. in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Labor Day.
The parade features steel-pan and calypso bands in elaborate costumes that march down Eastern Parkway from Utica Avenue to a reviewing stand at Grand Army Plaza.
Eyewitness News reporter Phil Taitt is honored to serve as one of the parade's grand marshals.
ABC7 New York will provide streaming coverage of the parade starting at 11 a.m. at abc7ny.com, our mobile and connected TV apps, as well as our YouTube channel.
