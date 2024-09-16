Justice Sonia Sotomayor helps open 1st new school in Yonkers in 20 years

Joe Torres reports the opening of the new school, which will serve 600 students from pre-K to seventh grade in Westchester.

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- There was a special honor in Yonkers on Monday for Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor after a school named in honor of the Bronx native officially opened in Yonkers.

The Justice Sonia Sotomayor Community School will serve 600 students from pre-K to seventh grade.

The $80 million school is the first public school built in Yonkers in 20 years and parents have found plenty to love.

"You can't use the elevator without a keypad, which is nice. For the children, it's organized. They don't leave the classroom without an adult, which is very soothing," said parent Christina Hydar-Gonzalez.

More schools are in the pipeline, because according to the mayor and students, the new facilities are desperately needed.

"Many of our schools are over 100 years old, paint was peeling, stairwells were becoming hazardous," said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano.

Students told Eyewitness News that they didn't have air conditioning or heaters which made it hard and uncomfortable to learn.

In addressing the politicians, administrators, teachers and students, Sotomayor applauded the school's bilingual and bicultural curriculum in a district that is more than 60% Hispanic.

She stressed the importance of a school that functions as a resource to the entire community in the form of adult education, health care and social services.

"It helps us address some of the barriers that we know that may be a struggle for them, that people are private and don't really want to share about, but once they are here we can help address some of those gaps," said Yonkers Superintendent of Schools Aníbal Soler, Jr.

Sotomayor's message is sure to inspire generations of students to set lofty goals that are achievable.

"A good education can help you achieve any dream you might have, as a Supreme Court Justice I have far exceeded any dream I had as a child," Sotomayor said.

