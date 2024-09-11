  • Watch Now
Justin Timberlake reaches deal to resolve DWI in Sag Harbor, sources tell ABC News

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 4:48PM
SAG HARBOR, New York (WABC) -- Justin Timberlake has reached a deal to resolve a DWI in Sag Harbor, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Timberlake is expected to appear Friday in Sag Harbor Village court to plead guilty and pay a fine, resolving the misdemeanor charges, the sources said.

Timberlake was leaving the American Hotel when he was stopped for running a stop sign and swerving into the oncoming lane.

Surveillance video captured Justin Timberlake driving his car in Sag Harbor shortly before his arrest for a DWI.

Timberlake's license would remain suspended under the arrangement, although he is not a New York state driver.

Timberlake is believed to have to physically be in court to accept the plea.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

