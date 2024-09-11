Justin Timberlake reaches deal to resolve DWI in Sag Harbor, sources tell ABC News

SAG HARBOR, New York (WABC) -- Justin Timberlake has reached a deal to resolve a DWI in Sag Harbor, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.
Timberlake is expected to appear Friday in Sag Harbor Village court to plead guilty and pay a fine, resolving the misdemeanor charges, the sources said.
Timberlake was leaving the American Hotel when he was stopped for running a stop sign and swerving into the oncoming lane.
Timberlake's license would remain suspended under the arrangement, although he is not a New York state driver.
Timberlake is believed to have to physically be in court to accept the plea.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.