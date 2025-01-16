Woman charged after superintendent found dead, body wrapped in garbage bags inside Queens apartment

KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- A woman has been charged in the death of a Queens superintendent reportedly killed while attempting to collect late rent.

Sandra Coto Navarro, 48, is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of weapon in connection to the death.

A man who is the registered tenant is also being questioned by police.

Authorities believe the superintendent, identified as 55-year-old Jose Portillo, was struck over the head and killed at the time of the attack.

Two persons of interest were initially taken into custody on Wednesday after police doing a welfare check found the body of a man wrapped in two garbage bags and stuffed under a bed inside an apartment in Kew Gardens Hills.

Surveillance footage recovered by police shows the superintendent entering the apartment and never leaving.

People who live at the apartment building on 70th Avenue say he used to be the gardener and then became the super, a friendly man who would stop to talk to people.

"It's hard to contemplate that somebody could do that to another human," neighbor Jason Hagler said.

Janice Yu has the latest details after the body of a apartment building superintendent was found.

The community is in shock and heartbroken after learning about the gruesome discovery.

"I said hello to him every day because he lived right next door and he was the person I called whenever I needed help in the apartment," another neighbor said.

Many in the neighborhood have known him and come to rely on him for years.

"I spoke to him yesterday. He went down to check on the boiler, and he always called me. 'Hello, Mrs. Sanks. How you doing?'" Rosemarie Sanks said.

"He's a very nice guy. He's my super. He's a nice guy. He's really like he's helpful when we need something. He does everything," Jasmine Halili said.

Police say the super's employer sent him to the apartment to collect overdue rent.

That employer called the police for a welfare check when he did not hear from the super.

As police were questioning a man and the woman who lives at the address, she led police to the bedroom where the body was found, officials said.

Detectives were seen entering the apartment Wednesday afternoon, sifting through garbage and speaking with neighbors.

"Definitely scary. And let's hope people who are responsible for doing such an action are swiftly brought to justice. And I'm confident they will be," Hagler said.

The medical examiner will determine how the victim died.

