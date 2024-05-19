L.A. LGBT Center Gala celebrates with the stars at annual gala

The Los Angeles LGBT Center held their annual Gala, which celebrates the unwavering dedication and remarkable achievements of LGBTQ+ leaders and advocates.

The Los Angeles LGBT Center held their annual Gala, which celebrates the unwavering dedication and remarkable achievements of LGBTQ+ leaders and advocates.

The Los Angeles LGBT Center held their annual Gala, which celebrates the unwavering dedication and remarkable achievements of LGBTQ+ leaders and advocates.

The Los Angeles LGBT Center held their annual Gala, which celebrates the unwavering dedication and remarkable achievements of LGBTQ+ leaders and advocates.

LOS ANGELES -- As Pride month rounds the corner, LA is going all out to celebrate.

The Los Angeles LGBT Center held their annual Gala, which celebrates the unwavering dedication and remarkable achievements of LGBTQ+ leaders and advocates.

The Center is the largest LGBTQ+ organization in the world, and the annual gala marks its most important fundraising event of the year, helping fund programs that provide services to queer and trans people, including health, social services and housing, culture and education, and leadership and advocacy.

Honorees of the night included Cynthia Erivo, who received the Schrader Award for her "stellar achievements in entertainment and activism championing the LGBTQ+ community."

Mickalene Thomas received the Vanguard Award for her continued advocacy as an out lesbian, drawing attention to the "intersecting complexities of Black and female identity within the Western canon."

MUNA, the band comprised of Katie Gavin, Naomi McPherson and Josette Maskin, received the Leslie Jordan Award for Excellence in the Arts. They have spent the past several years releasing a third album, touring around the world, and opening for Taylor Swift during the Eras tour.

The night was hosted by actor and comedian, Joel Kim Booster, who spoke about how important the Los Angeles LGBT Center is to the community. "It's a hugely important organization. I know from first hand experience being a queer kid who was housing-insecure, and didn't have a support system and needed a lot of help to survive, that this kind of work is life-saving.

Long-time ally and TV personality, Lisa Rinna explained "We're celebrating love and inclusion. I'm so honored to be here, you know? And we get to see Cynthia Erivo! I love my gays so much, and I love- I just love everybody! I love my trans friends and my gay friends and my drag friends. That's my circle. That's my family. Anytime I can support the people I love, I show up."

"We're queer ourselves. Staying in touch and close to the community, especially here in Los Angeles, where we live, is very important to us. It just means the world to be getting honored tonight," said Naomi McPherson, of the band MUNA.

To learn more about the Center, visit here.