Large police presence in Newark after reports of police-involved shooting

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway into reports of deadly police-involved shooting in Newark, New Jersey.

Newark Community Advocate Donna Jackson says she spoke to police, who told her that a suspect was killed, and at least one police officer was injured during an incident involving a stolen vehicle.

She says it appeared that it all unfolded after a short police chase led to a car crash.

Jackson told Eyewitness News that "one young man" was taken out of a vehicle after the car was stopped by police. She says another young male that was in the passenger's seat jumped into the driver's seat, drove forward and struck a police officer and police car.

Jackson said an officer then opened fire, fatally striking the suspect who was driving the vehicle.

She says two police officers, including the officer that was hit by the car, were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

How the second officer was injured is under investigation.

Jackson said the officer who discharged his gun is at the hospital as well, but it's unknown if he's the one who was hit or injured.

The vehicle involved in the incident was being pursued by Newark Police.

Authorities have yet to release details on the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

