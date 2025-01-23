'Forever indebted': Ex-NYC school principal, 9/11 hero receives lifesaving kidney from stranger

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Lily Woo, 73, has waited a long time for a life-saving kidney, and thanks to a total stranger, her prayers were answered.

Woo, a former New York City school principal and 9/11 hero, had been in search of a lifesaving kidney for seven years.

Samantha Marks, 33, donated her kidney to Woo last month.

"I'm forever indebted to her moment I met her," said Woo. "We just had so many things in common together for a lifetime."

Thousands had shown real interest in helping Woo, and 25 even went through all the required tests, but then those fell through. A few years ago, she got a kidney from a deceased donor, but that failed so she needed another one.

Last summer Marks saw a billboard on the Major Deegan Expressway for kidney donations. In fact, free donated billboard spots were up in Times Square and around the city.

"I was driving into the city, I saw the billboard, looking at a billboard it said Lily Woo needs a kidney do you have type O positive blood?" added Marks.

Marks is "O" positive.

Woo calls Marks a hero, but it was President George Bush gave Woo the same recognition back on 9/11. She was the principal of P.S. 130 then, and that tragic day parents could not come to pick up their children. Woo didn't leave until relatives picked up the last child and then helped firefighters turn the school into a triage station.

"Hearing just a brief synopsis of your story, how deserving," acknowledged Marks.

At any given time 90,000 people are waiting and praying for a kidney donor.

Marks is six weeks out from surgery and says she's 95% back, feeling great and wants possible donors to know helping is simple and can be significant.

Both Woo and Marks are doing great and are bonded now forever like family.

