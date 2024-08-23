LIRR service restored between Amagansett and Montauk after earlier police activity

MONTAUK, Long Island (WABC) -- Long Island Rail Road service may be impacted for some Friday evening commuters due to earlier police activity.

The MTA says service was temporarily suspended between Amagansett and Montauk, because of police activity near the Montauk train station.

There's no word yet what that police activity was, but full train service has been restored with 25-35 minute delays on the Montauk branch.

You can check the MTA website and TrainTime app for the latest updates.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

