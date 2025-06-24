Lithium-ion batteries cause of fire that injured 15, including firefighter who had to be intubated

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- Lithium-ion batteries are to blame for a fire in the Bronx that injured 15 people including a firefighter who had to be intubated.

There were several charred e-bikes outside the multi-family home on Devoe Terrace between Webb Ave and W. 190th St. in University Heights where the fire erupted on Sunday night.

The FDNY says there were five bikes on the porch. Two of the bikes were charging, at least one of them with a battery that was not certified.

The flames were so intense that they wound up spreading to other homes.

Mayor Eric Adams says people still need to be reminded about the dangers of e-bike batteries.

The firefighter who had to be intubated is now in stable condition.

Neighbors say everyone got out of these homes alive, thanks to other neighbors pulling them to safety, including at least two people who needed help because they rely on scooters and walkers to get around.

"They were helping some old lady, she had an oxygen tank and a walker, they was helping them out," said Jay Lopez.

"They have a lot of old scooters on the porch. So maybe one of the batteries? We don't know. The fire was in the front, the whole front. They couldn't get in, the fire was in the front of it, blowing up," added Zona Williams.

Of the 15 people who were injured, 13 were with the FDNY.

