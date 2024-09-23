  • Full Story
Mother, child suffer burns after cellphone charger catches fire in Upper West Side apartment

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, September 23, 2024 2:44AM
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A mother and child were rushed to the hospital after a lithium-ion battery cellphone charger caught fire inside their apartment in Manhattan.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on West 60th Street and West End Ave on the Upper West Side.

There is no word on the severity of the burns.

