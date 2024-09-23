Mother, child suffer burns after cellphone charger catches fire in Upper West Side apartment

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A mother and child were rushed to the hospital after a lithium-ion battery cellphone charger caught fire inside their apartment in Manhattan.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on West 60th Street and West End Ave on the Upper West Side.

There is no word on the severity of the burns.

ALSO READ | NYPD releases bodycam video of police shooting at subway station

Josh Einiger has the details on teh newly released body camera video.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.