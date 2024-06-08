City of Long Branch ramps up security to crack down on unauthorized pop-up parties

LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) -- The city of Long Branch is ramping up security in its campaign to crack down on unauthorized pop-up parties along the Jersey Shore.

City residents and visitors will see increased police presence over the weekend after a possible pop-up party scheduled for Saturday was advertised and seen on social media.

Monmouth County officials identified three individuals who they say organized and promoted the event. City authorities have sent cease-and-desist letters to these individuals and say they will hold all organizers accountable after the city declared these pop-up events to be illegal.

"Our Police Department, along with county and state agencies, have been extremely successful in finding those who create and share these posts. We will identify and hold responsible anyone who does not follow the law," Mayor John Pallone said.

According to Long Branch Director of Public Safety William Broughton, parking regulations will be strictly enforced over the weekend and illegally parked cars will be towed. For those looking to spend time in the sand and water, all bags and coolers will be checked prior to people entering the beach.

The city says it will also be prepared to impose a curfew and state of emergency if needed.

Large gatherings have become a growing issue along the Jersey Shore, with overcrowding conditions on boardwalks and beaches leading to public safety concerns.

The concerns come after a series of chaotic incidents occurred over Memorial Day weekend in New Jersey.

The city of Wildwood declared a state of emergency over the holiday weekend following numerous reports of civil unrest as large groups of teens gathered on the boardwalk. In Ocean City, a 15-year-old boy was stabbed on the boardwalk during a fight.

"We want our residents and community to know that we have taken every legal and tactical action possible to stop these types of gatherings, and if one should arise this Summer, we are prepared to take appropriate action," Broughton said.

