Jersey Shore towns concerned after chaotic Memorial Day weekend; Murphy still optimistic

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy rejected the characterization of a "chaotic" start to the summer at the Jersey Shore, saying Memorial Day weekend was an overwhelming success, but local town officials remain concerned.

Despite briefly declaring a state of emergency over the Memorial Day weekend, Murphy said Wildwood's mayor told him the town "had a fantastic weekend."

The City of Wildwood declared a state of emergency Sunday night, following numerous incidents of civil unrest as large groups of teens gathered on the boardwalk.

In Ocean City, a 15-year-old boy was also stabbed on the boardwalk during a fight Saturday night. He is expected to be OK, and officials say the investigation is ongoing and charges will be issued.

He called "hysterical" media reports of chaos "ridiculous."

"The shore did not have a chaotic weekend, there were three very serious incidents, but this was overwhelmingly a huge Memorial Day," Murphy said.

Murphy was asked about a statement from state PBA President Pete Andreyev, "Our officers did an outstanding job handling out-of-control and unsupervised teens all along the Jersey shore. It will be a long summer if we don't hold parents responsible. We all deserve better."

Murphy agreed saying, "We all have to be. I'm a dad myself. You sort of set the rules of the road and you hope your kids follow them. There's no sense that I have whatsoever in any of these incidents that law enforcement didn't do their job."

Meanwhile, Long Branch Public Safety Director William Broughton said they are prepared to make sure the summer season goes off without a hitch.

"This is the merchants' one opportunity to make themselves whole, this is the three months that they have to really become financially solvent. We will implement a curfew if necessary we will implement a curfew if necessary, but we are prepared to take whatever action if necessary," Broughton said.

