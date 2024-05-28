Cape May County prosecutor warns of arrests, charges after chaotic holiday weekend at Jersey Shore

Officials say unruly behavior will not be tolerated this summer, adding that police will arrest and charge any violators.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is issuing a warning to the public in the aftermath of a chaotic Memorial Day Weekend down on the Jersey Shore.

Your bad decisions and bad actions will not be tolerated Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland

"For those who come to our communities to create unrest, be forewarned that your bad decisions and bad actions will not be tolerated and law enforcement will use all legal measures to arrest and charge all violators," said Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland.

This comes after the City of Wildwood declared a state of emergency Sunday night, following numerous incidents of civil unrest as large groups of teens gathered on the boardwalk.

In Ocean City, a 15-year-old boy was also stabbed on the boardwalk during a fight Saturday night. He is expected to be okay, and officials say the investigation is ongoing and charges will be issued.

The issue of large groups of roving teens and young adults has come up over and over in recent years, prompting curfews, backpack bans, and rules on alcohol to be enacted in various shore towns.

"I know they're trying to make changes but it's probably going to take a while," said Jim Hartnett, of Nazareth. "I guess the parents have to know where their kids are."

Some officials have slammed policies spearheaded by the governor and attorney general's office that set limits on police interaction with teens and youth, especially for alcohol and marijuana use.

Allow our police officers to do their jobs in order to maintain law and order Cape May County Commissioner Director Len Desiderio

"We all have a right to live peaceably and we must demand that Trenton allow our police officers to do their jobs in order to maintain law and order," Cape May County Commissioner Director Len Desiderio said in a statement on Monday.

However, some of the boardwalk business owners said business was good this weekend and did not see serious problems themselves.

"We saw some increased crowds, groups of kids, but police were very active moving them along and controlling the situation very well," said Dan Schindler, owner of East Side Surf Shop.

"The police are everywhere. It's a very secure environment they have a curfew, so they don't allow kids to run around without control," added Mike Matafias, who is another business owner.

Even some of the visitors said they didn't encounter any issues.

"I feel safe, comfortable, and cool," said Dan Morris, of Penndel.

