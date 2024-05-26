False reports of gunfire causes panic on Jersey Shore boardwalk

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WABC) -- There was panic on a packed Jersey Shore boardwalk early Saturday evening.
Detectives say someone claimed there was a gun and a possible shooting in Seaside Heights.
A crowd scrambled, but there was no shooting.
Police say it was a bunch of kids causing a disturbance.
