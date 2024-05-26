  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

False reports of gunfire causes panic on Jersey Shore boardwalk

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, May 26, 2024 4:18AM
False reports of gunfire causes chaos on Jersey Shore boardwalk
Detectives say someone claimed there was a gun and a possible shooting in Seaside Heights.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WABC) -- There was panic on a packed Jersey Shore boardwalk early Saturday evening.

Detectives say someone claimed there was a gun and a possible shooting in Seaside Heights.

A crowd scrambled, but there was no shooting.

Police say it was a bunch of kids causing a disturbance.

MORE NEWS: NJ man accused of attacking mechanic with bleach at service station

Anthony Johnson is live in Rochelle Park, NJ with details on a bleach attack.c

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW