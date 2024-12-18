Suspected arsonist sought in Levittown after igniting porta potty, home under construction

LEVITTOWN, Long Island (WABC) -- Investigators in Nassau County are looking for the person who set a Porta-potty on fire in Levittown, causing an unfortunate chain of events.

It happened on Saturday in the front yard of a home on Sprucewood Drive.

A man was spotted on camera lighting the toilet on fire and then running with himself on fire from the victim's driveway.

The fire then spread from the bathroom, to the yard, and then the home, which was under construction.

The damage to the yard was significant with just minor damage to the home.

The Wantagh Fire Department responded to the scene and put out the fire.

There were no injuries reported.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-2440-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

