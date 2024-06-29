Driver arrested for DWI after crash into nail salon kills four people on Long Island

DEER PARK (WABC) -- A horrifying crash on Long Island left four people dead and nine others injured.

The tragic accident happened in Deer Park when a car went barreling through Hawaii Nail & Spa just after 4:30 pm Friday.

Police arrested 64-year-old Steven Schwally on DWI charges.

They say Schwally was driving a 2020 Chevy Traverse at a high rate of speed through a parking lot on Commack Road.

He then crossed Grand Boulevard and drove through the front entrance of the nail salon.

"Somebody saw that the man was driving and he came from this parking lot from Kohl's and he was trying to pass somebody, and then they pretty much ran right into the nail salon and you could hear people screaming and yelling," said Danielle Tanis, a witness, said.

Four people were killed on the scene. Several others remain in the hospital.

""It's horrible, it's going to be tough for the community...tough for the volunteer fire department, but we're going to get through it...just a horrible thing to see especially at this time of the year with all the good things happening, graduations and what not," said Deer Park Fire Department Assistant Chief Dominic Albanese.

Shortly after the crash, Albanese said there were people trapped inside the salon.

Schwally was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

