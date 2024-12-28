27-year-old Massapequa man charged with murder in stabbing death of woman

MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- Police in Massapequa have made an arrest in the deadly stabbing of a woman found on Christmas Eve.

Jeremy Emmanuel Lopez Ramirez, 27, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Police first discovered an unresponsive woman with multiple stab wounds at 5714 Old Sunrise Highway.

The victim, 57-year-old Josefina Ramirez Montero, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she eventually succumbed to her injuries.

Ramirez is set to be arraigned in a Long Island court on Saturday.

