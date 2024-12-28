27-year-old Massapequa man charged with murder in stabbing death of woman

MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- Police in Massapequa have made an arrest in the deadly stabbing of a woman found on Christmas Eve.
Jeremy Emmanuel Lopez Ramirez, 27, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.
Police first discovered an unresponsive woman with multiple stab wounds at 5714 Old Sunrise Highway.
The victim, 57-year-old Josefina Ramirez Montero, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she eventually succumbed to her injuries.
Ramirez is set to be arraigned in a Long Island court on Saturday.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.