8 injured in destructive house fire in Freeport

FREEPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- The Nassau County Fire Marshal is investigating a destructive house fire in Freeport.

Eight people were hurt overnight when the home on Smith Street quickly went up into flames.

Freeport firefighters had to call in nearby departments to help put out the fire.

While the home is completely destroyed, all of the injuries are minor.

