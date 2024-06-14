Arrest in hit-and-run that killed volunteer firefighter in East Patchogue

Chantee Lans speaks with the family of 22-year-old Christopher Hlavaty after he was fatally struck in Patchogue.

EAST PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island arrested a woman in connection with the hit-and-run crash that killed a volunteer firefighter.

Maria Guallpa-Bonilla, 36, of Bellport, was charged in the hit-and run that killed 22-year-old Christopher Hlavaty, a Hagerman volunteer firefighter.

Guallpa-Bonilla was charged with leaving the scene of an incident involving a fatality. She was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning at First District Court in Central Islip.

Hlavaty was a volunteer firefighter for two years at Hagerman Fire Department. Just last month he was honored as "Rookie of the Year."

Chris was a 2019 graduate of Sayville High School. His dream was to be a firefighter and EMS. He wanted to go to college and was planning to join the National Guard next week.

"And now, it's just taken away," Chris's mother said. "Taken away in a split second and anybody that knew him is devastated."

Funeral services for Hlavaty will be Saturday at Hagerman Fire Department headquarters.

