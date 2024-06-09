Boil water notice lifted for Long Island residents impacted by water main break

NASSAU COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- A boil water notice has been lifted for residents on Long Island impacted by a large water main break late last week.

"We are pleased to report that all tests came back negative for bacteria, and it is no longer necessary to boil water," said Liberty New York Water in a statement on Sunday.

Hours after the water main break occurred on Friday afternoon, the Nassau County Department of Health ordered the utilities company to issue a boil water notice for residents in Baldwin, Island Park, Oceanside, Roosevelt and South Hempstead.

According to Liberty, about 30,000 customers were impacted due to the break.

Crews were immediately dispatched to the scene and managed to stabilize the leak in about an hour. NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as crews worked to resolve the issue.

Water service was eventually fully restored for customers on Saturday.

Although test results show no indication of contamination, Liberty recommends that residents flush out all their faucets at least 3-5 minutes before drinking or using the water. Health care facilities, commercial and apartment buildings must flush their faucets at least 10-15 minutes before drink or use.

If you have any questions, you can contact Liberty New York Water at 877-426-6999, or the Nassau County Department of Health at 516-227-9692, or after hours at 516-742-6154, for further guidance.

