Mom accused of killing 9-year-old son in wrong-way crash pleads not guilty to new charges

RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- The woman accused of causing a wrong-way crash that killed her 9-year-old son pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Wednesday morning.

Kerri Bedrick was indicted on charges of depraved indifference murder, manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child as part of a 21-count indictment unsealed in Riverhead.

She pleaded not guilty and was remanded without bail. She appeared in a wheelchair in court.

Newsday /James Carbone

A pickup truck swerved out of her way and her vehicle was struck by a Honda Civic that had its passenger-side doors sheared off

Prosecutors said her blood tested positive for methamphetamines, which her lawyer says is prescribed.

She told them she took the drugs at 8 p.m. the day before the crash.

