Makeshift Bed-Stuy aquarium removed after DEP officials pour cement around hydrant

DEP officials said they are in communcation with the community with the hope of relocating the aquarium to a more appropriate spot.

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- There's a new development in the ongoing saga surrounding a makeshift aquarium under a leaky fire hydrant in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

After firefighters shut off the hydrant earlier this week, community members attempted to rebuild the pond just 24 hours later.



However, officials with the Department of Environmental Protection stopped by to check on the hydrant and determined it was unsafe due to its leak.

Officials then fixed the leak by pouring cement around the hydrant, permanently eliminating the pond.

In a statement, the DEP officials said, "We're looking forward to working with community members to find an appropriate alternative location for this impromptu gem, including in a community garden half a block away."

They said the decision to fill the aquarium and fix the leak will make sure that the hydrant doesn't freeze over and become unusable.

