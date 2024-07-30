Man who brutally murdered Christina Yuna Lee in her Chinatown apartment sentenced

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The man who brutally killed a woman in Chinatown two years ago was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years to life in prison.

In June, Assamad Nash, 27, pleaded guilty to murder and burglary charges in the fatal stabbing of Christina Yuna Lee back in 2022.

Nash admitted to stalking 35-year-old Lee and following her into her Chinatown apartment where police say he stabbed her more than 40 times.

The judge noted the "tremendous turnout" in court as she delivered her sentence and noted the defendant has serious mental issues but he is a danger to society.

The defendant chose not to address the court.

"Christina Yuna Lee was killed in an unthinkably horrific manner in her own apartment at the hands of Assamad Nash," said District Attorney Alvin Bragg. "Ms. Yuna Lee was a creative, kind and joyful person and her death not only devastated her family but left a lasting impact on an entire community. I hope the resolution of this case offers comfort and a sense of justice for everyone that has been touched by Ms. Yuna Lee's life and this tragedy. May her legacy be celebrated for years to come."

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.