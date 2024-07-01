Man shot near Washington Square Park after fights following Pride celebrations

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 20-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being shot multiple times near Washington Square Park.

Shots were fired as police cleared out the park when fights broke out after Pride celebrations.

Monday morning, 5th Avenue and East 8th Street were shut down. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m.

Bullet markers could be seen on the ground as investigators tried to piece together who fired those shots that left the young man shot in his buttocks and right hand.

Multiple fights had broken out on Sunday near the park when massive crowds showed up for Pride celebrations.

It was a heightened situation as officers worked to get the disorderly crowd under control.

In all, 22 people were arrested during Pride and the aftermath. Sixteen people received desk appearances and were released while six remain in custody with charges pending.

"The first one, I was running. I heard two, but I didn't know if it was a shot or not, I thought it was like a firework or something because it's Pride, you know," one witness said.

"This is really crazy, Pride is not supposed to be like this," a witness said. "We're supposed to come out and enjoy and you know just love one another and come together. And we hope moving forward there will be no more violence and craziness going on."

The victim who was shot multiple times was taken to a local hospital.

Police continue to search for the gunman. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

