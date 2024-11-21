Man stole gold-plated metal rose from 9/11 memorial inside Midtown church: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say they are searching for a man who stole a part of a 9/11 memorial from inside a Midtown church.

It happened on Wednesday inside Church of St. Francis of Assisi around 2:30 p.m.

Police say security footage showed the man holding the stolen property and was last seen fleeing the scene.

The memorial commemorates those lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, including Friar Mychal Judge, who served as chaplain for the FDNY.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

