Man in custody after alleged abduction of friend's wife in Ridgewood

Crystal Cranmore has the latest on the man wanted in abduction of married friend's wife in Queens.

Crystal Cranmore has the latest on the man wanted in abduction of married friend's wife in Queens.

Crystal Cranmore has the latest on the man wanted in abduction of married friend's wife in Queens.

Crystal Cranmore has the latest on the man wanted in abduction of married friend's wife in Queens.

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Police say a man wanted for abducting a woman in Queens Monday morning is now in custody.

A mutual friend of a married couple got into an altercation with the husband on 69th Avenue in Ridgewood shortly after 8:30 a.m.

After the altercation, the mutual friend left came back and entered the couple's home and allegedly took the 30-year-old woman against her will.

Police say the suspect and the wife fled the scene in a white sedan.

Sometime around noon, the man was taken into custody and the woman was returned safely to her home.

Further details on her recovery are not yet known.

Police are still searching for the attacker in the Washington Heights subway stabbing.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.