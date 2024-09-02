Man in custody after alleged abduction of friend's wife in Ridgewood

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Police say a man wanted for abducting a woman in Queens Monday morning is now in custody.
A mutual friend of a married couple got into an altercation with the husband on 69th Avenue in Ridgewood shortly after 8:30 a.m.
After the altercation, the mutual friend left came back and entered the couple's home and allegedly took the 30-year-old woman against her will.
Police say the suspect and the wife fled the scene in a white sedan.
Sometime around noon, the man was taken into custody and the woman was returned safely to her home.
Further details on her recovery are not yet known.
