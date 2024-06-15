Con Edison asking some Manhattan residents to cut back on power

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Con Edison is asking customers on the West Side of Manhattan to cut back on their power.

The utility is asking customers to temporarily stop using appliances like dishwashers, dryers, and microwaves. They are also asking to limit unnecessary use of air conditioning.

The request is in place while they make repairs to equipment.

Voltage reductions are also in place in the Theater District, Midtown, and Times Square.

