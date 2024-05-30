20-year-old man shot in leg on busy Henry Hudson Parkway, police search for suspect

UPPER WEST SIDE -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a 20-year-old man injured.

It happened on the Henry Hudson Parkway near W. 108th Street just after 6 pm Wednesday.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital in stable condition.

Right now, details surrounding the cause of the shooting are unclear.

Police say there is no description of the suspect and it appears they might have fled southbound on the Henry Hudson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

