Police searching for suspect after teen shot inside apartment building in Inwood

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman behind a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy injured in Inwood early Saturday.
It happened inside a stairwell leading to the roof of an apartment building on Sherman Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.
The teen was shot multiple times in the face, chest and shoulder.
He was taken to Harlem Hospital for treatment.
