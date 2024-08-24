Police searching for suspect after teen shot inside apartment building in Inwood

A teenager was shot in an apartment building in Inwood early Saturday.

A teenager was shot in an apartment building in Inwood early Saturday.

A teenager was shot in an apartment building in Inwood early Saturday.

A teenager was shot in an apartment building in Inwood early Saturday.

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman behind a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy injured in Inwood early Saturday.

It happened inside a stairwell leading to the roof of an apartment building on Sherman Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.

The teen was shot multiple times in the face, chest and shoulder.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital for treatment.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.