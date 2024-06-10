  • Watch Now
Man stabbed in front of Javits Center, police search for two suspects

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, June 10, 2024 11:44AM
Police search for two suspects in Javits Center stabbing
A man was stabbed along the West Side Highway near the Javits Center.

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are looking for two people behind the stabbing of a man in front of the Javits Center.

The man was stabbed along the West Side Highway and West 34th Street just before 2 a.m.

He's recovering at Bellevue Hospital.

Police say a man and a woman ran from the scene.

No word on what led to the stabbing.

