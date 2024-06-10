Man stabbed in front of Javits Center, police search for two suspects

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are looking for two people behind the stabbing of a man in front of the Javits Center.
The man was stabbed along the West Side Highway and West 34th Street just before 2 a.m.
He's recovering at Bellevue Hospital.
Police say a man and a woman ran from the scene.
No word on what led to the stabbing.
