Exclusive: Queens mass shooting victim speaks about terrifying ordeal

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- One of the victims of the mass shooting outside a Queens nightclub on New Year's Day is speaking exclusively to Eyewitness News about her terrifying ordeal.

The incident happened at a gathering to honor the life of a 16 year old killed last October.

The event quickly turned violent when a group opened fire on those gathered, leaving 10 people wounded.

Anthonisha Cherestal spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News reporter Phil Taitt from her hospital bed in Jamaica, Queens.

"I looked at my leg, and it was huge," she said.

For Anthonisha, it's a painful memory of a painful start to 2025.

The Howard University freshman described the moment she realized she was shot in both her legs.

"As I was starting to run, getting my momentum, it was a pain I don't know how to explain," she said. "It was burning, it was cold, it was stabbing, pulsating."

Cherestal was one one of several people caught in the crossfire waiting to get inside the Amazura night club.

"I'm over here thinking it's fireworks," she said. "It wasn't until I got hit, I saw people running... I said, 'This is real!'"

Police say 4 gunmen still at large fired at least 30 shots at the crowd, striking 10 teens.

Video from overhead caught the frantic moments as many dove for cover.

"I ran, got behind, and there was a girl laying there," said Anthonisha. "And she was laying there. I said, 'You got me, too.' We got shot."

"She called me on FaceTime," said Anthonisha's mother.

It was a call Anne Tallegrand was least expecting. Her daughter told her, "Don't be mad, a bad thing happened at the party, and I got shot."

"She's telling me no one was helping," said Tallegrand. "I told her, 'Get off the phone, call 911!'"

A lengthy recovery process is now underway.

Anthonisha is unable to walk and has rods in her legs. But she still finds hope.

"It could have been really worse, I'm really grateful," she said. "This could have went the other way."

By her mom's side is a fierce gun violence prevention advocate, NYC Councilmember Farah Louis.

Louis is a family relative and says the city's decades-long scourge of gun violence must come to an end.

As for 18-year-old Anthonisha, she's looking forward to getting back to school.

"I will use this to help me," she said. "This will not stop me. I'm empowered. I'm ready to go."

All ten of the New Year's Day shooting victims are expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators are still actively searching for the gunmen.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD.

----------

