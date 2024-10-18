2 injured after fire breaks out on 11th floor of apartment building in Melrose section of the Bronx

MELROSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Two people were injured after a massive fire broke out at a high-rise building in the Bronx.
Citizen App video shows flames and smoke shooting out of the 11th floor of an apartment building at 320 East 156th Street just before 7 a.m.
First responders transported the two people injured to Lincoln Hospital for treatment. Firefighters also checked on residents who reported the smoke.
More than 70 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene.
Authorities are still investigating what may have caused the fire.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.