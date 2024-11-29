Man with dementia missing after leaving relative's apartment in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A family is pleading for help in their search for a man with dementia who went missing Thanksgiving morning.

The family of 76-year-old Edward Bess says he left a relative's apartment located on West 159th Street in Washington Heights around 6 a.m.

He was captured on doorbell video leaving the apartment with no shoes and no coat while using a blue walker. He was wearing a grey zip up sweater and dark grey slippers.



The family says Bess has dementia, so he's ordinarily in assisted living in the Bronx, but was staying with family for Thanksgiving.

They say he will answer to "Ed" or "Eddie," and are urging people to call the police if they see him.

