New York City honors life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Communities across the nation celebrated the life of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

Many participated in a day of service by volunteering and helping to improve communities in his name.

At the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City, there was a chance to celebrate Dr. King -- a man who wasn't afraid to sit down in order to stand up for human rights.

"Where do we take the march from here because his greatest fear is that it would die out, the flame would be extinguished my friends, you have not made that happen," said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Born January 15, 1929, King believed in the power of community -- something many maintain is more vital now than ever.

"The systems that perpetuate inequality may be vast and entrenched but they cannot destroy our service of solidarity," said BAM President Gina Duncan

The pews were full and spirt high inside Convent Avenue Baptist Church in Harlem where the civil rights leader made his final public appearance in New York, nine days before he was assassinated April 4, 1968.

"Every day going forward, I refuse to let the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ever be dismissed or eclipsed by the epitome of narcissism that is pervasive in this country right now," said Rev. Jessie T Williams Jr. of Convent Avenue Baptist Church.

Notably absent from these scheduled events was Mayor Eric Adams who instead was in D.C. for the inauguration of Donald Trump.

"Eric Adams chose Donald Trump over New Yorkers, he is choosing to find ways to try and protect himself rather than protecting us," said mayoral candidate Michael Blake.

That's something that some say would have disappointed King had he been alive today.

"Seeing a mayor who made a decision to go down there with someone who is so far away from Dr. King's legacy instead of being in New York City where people are legitimately concerned, would be part of Dr. King's concern as well," said NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

