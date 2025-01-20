Adams, Hochul commemorate MLK Day in NYC; NYPD bracing for inauguration-related protests

Phil Taitt reports on the events and possible inauguration related protests in NYC.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Americans will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday.

Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul will attend some events in New York City, with the presidential inauguration in mind.

The NYPD is bracing for possible protests to continue, just as we saw over the weekend, as Trump takes office.

The Trump administration is reentering the White House for a second term.

On Saturday, a sea of people and signs made their way from Foley Square to Washington Square Park, bringing many together for the "Peoples March," championing behind a range of issues from reproductive rights to immigration, to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Monday's inauguration also lands on the federal holiday celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Rallies and events kicked off across the city including the many Democratic leaders that joined together at the National Action Network (NAN) in Harlem on Saturday.

On Monday morning, Reverend Al Sharpton and NAN will march from King's memorial to an AME church in Washington, DC, calling for justice equality and change.

Mayor Adams weighed in on possible demonstrations.

"That's what we do in America. We protest. And the beauty is we have the right to protest. You know, Dr. King, as we acknowledge his birthday, he led some of the most important protests of all time. There's nothing wrong with protests. There's nothing wrong with disagreeing," Adams said.

Mayor Adams met with President-elect Trump last week. He and Gov. Hochul will attend two Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in New York City.

