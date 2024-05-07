Habitat for Humanity empowers women to build 2 new homes in Perth Amboy, New Jersey

Toni Yates has more on Habitat for Humanity's "Women Build 2024."

PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Starting Tuesday and continuing for the next 10 days, Habitat for Humanity in New Jersey is focusing on women learning how to build houses, in an effort called "Women Build Week."

Provident Bank had to keep its business running without the help of a few ladies, who went from white collars to yellow necklines and hardhats to do some heavy lifting.

They volunteered their own sweat equity to help build two homes for two grateful families.

Each day, from now until May 17, women from various businesses and organizations will spend a day working on the Habitat for Humanity homes in Perth Amboy, as a part of Women Build 2024.

"Women who may have shied away from volunteering on a build site now have the opportunity, and are welcome to step forward and become empowered," said Liz Decoursey, CEO of Morris Habitat for Humanity.

Dororthy Carty-Daniel, a homeownership advocate who works for Perth Amboy Housing Authority, says that each home built becomes a vital, safe and nurturing place.

Families each volunteer 300 hours of time working on their homes. Being selected is a huge accomplishment.

"Here we are by the grace of the lord, about to become homeowners," said home recipient Mylcaryz Moquete.

One home will be big enough for the three generations that will share it.

"It has been very exciting. We can't wait, so we've been a bit impatient," said home recipient Penelope Zorrilla.

Some of the women working on these homes know firsthand what it means to take their families from one living situation to the best living situation.

"Many years ago, I was the recipient of a similar program. And I know what it means to become a homeowner," said Provident Bank volunteer Ylka Padilla.

Morris Habitat is already planning two more homes in Perth Amboy.

