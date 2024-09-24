Man stabbed on train near 138th-St Grand Concourse station

NYPD is investigating a stabbing on a Bronx train.

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (WABC) -- A man is in the hospital after being stabbed on a train in the Bronx.

Police say the victim was struck in the chest on a southbound 4 train.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The man was taken off the train at the 138-St station and rushed to Lincoln Hospital.

Meanwhile, the suspect in the stabbing fled on foot.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

