Man stabbed on train near 138th-St Grand Concourse station

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (WABC) -- A man is in the hospital after being stabbed on a train in the Bronx.
Police say the victim was struck in the chest on a southbound 4 train.
It happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
The man was taken off the train at the 138-St station and rushed to Lincoln Hospital.
Meanwhile, the suspect in the stabbing fled on foot.
No arrests have been made.
