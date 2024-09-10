MTA announces subway, bus changes for 9/11 Memorial ceremony

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Yorkers will gather in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday morning for the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The MTA is reminding customers to avoid the area near the 9/11 Memorial while ceremonies are underway.

Here are the transit changes to know:

New York City Transit Subways

1 trains will skip WTC-Cortlandt station in both directions between 12:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sept. 11.

New York City Transit Buses

Due to high security around the 9/11 memorial event, many bus routes will be detoured and delayed throughout the day.

Express Bus Customers whose routes travel the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel should expect significant delays, detours and diversions.

Hugh L. Carey Tunnel

NYPD will be implementing a traffic diversion for all Manhattan-bound traffic at the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel, Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., for 9/11 events.

All Manhattan-bound traffic approaching the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel from the Gowanus (I-278) and Prospect Expressways in Brooklyn will be diverted onto eastbound BQE (I-278) or local streets.

Brooklyn-bound traffic at the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel will be limited as traffic will only be able to access the tunnel from local streets in lower Manhattan due to various street and roadway closures.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes and/or methods of travel. Overhead signs will display messaging for motorists in advance of this planned diversion.

Check with the MTA website for real-time information and service changes throughout the system.

Names of victims are read during the commemoration ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in New York. AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

