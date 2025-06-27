MTA delays planned subway fare and toll hike, focusing on OMNY system transition

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A planned fare and toll hike will be delayed until later this year, as the MTA focuses on phasing out the MetroCard in favor of the OMNY system. OMNY allows riders to pay for trips with the tap of a phone or fare card.

The MTA plans to sell its final MetroCard on Dec. 31, but riders will be able to use them for at least the next six months.

In December, the MTA approved a financial plan that assumed a hike in fares and tolls.

The MTA has consistently raised fares every other year, by roughly 4%, since 2009. An exception happened in 2021 when Gov. Kathy Hochel froze fares after the pandemic eroded ridership.

The fare increase plan received both acceptance and criticism.

"The Miserable Transit Authority strikes again, raiding the pockets of hardworking New Yorkers with their congestion tax scam and endless fare and toll hikes," said Council Member Robert Holden (D-Queens). "Instead of rooting out waste and abuse within their bloated system, they keep the grift alive at our expense. This is pathetic, unacceptable, and New Yorkers deserve better."

"We know it's coming every couple of years, and we know it's going to be 4% as opposed to NJ Transit, which imposed on its riders this summer a 15% fare increase, out of the blue," said Lisa Daglian of Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to MTA.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber briefly spoke about the fare hike delay following Wednesday's board meeting, saying the required public hearings and board approval will not be done by the original August deadline.

"Because of the nature of the public process ... it cannot and won't be in August. But we're going to initiate the public process, and it will happen, in all probability, sometime later in the year."

The MTA declined to say how much fares and tolls would increase, but it was expected the approximately 4% increase will raise the base subway and bus fare to $3. Gov. Kathy Hochul later confirmed that was being considered, but "not in stone," reminding she "was able to push off a fare increase" during the pandemic in 2021.

As for New York's ongoing congestion pricing lawsuit with New Jersey, Gov. Hochul also confirmed that New York is "in negotiations" with New Jersey, and that New York has "made multiple offers to settle this lawsuit" - but that negotiations do not feel like that are in good faith at this time.

"New Jersey residents could benefit from this as well, and their voices really need to be heard," Gov. Hochul addressed New Jersey residents who take mass transit to New York City. "Stand up for yourselves, call your elected leaders."

