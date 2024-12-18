MTA to discuss congestion pricing, transit fare hikes in latest board meeting

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA is set to hold another board meeting on Wednesday.

Among topics slated for discussion, include congestion pricing and bus fare hikes.

The agency has followed a regular schedule of standard increases in fares and tolls every two years since 2009.

The board traditionally increases fares and tolls by roughly 4%, which would make $3 bus and subway fare likely. Thse price increases would take effect in August 2025.

Subway and bus fares last increased 15 cents in August 2023, which sent the price from $2.75 to $2.90. Fares did not increase in 2021 after New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the subway system needed to lure more riders following the pandemic.

Meanwhile, community members in Chinatown and the Lower East Side will gather to call on Governor Hochul to stop congestion pricing.

Tenants, workers and small business owners will meet at Forsyth and Canal Streets at 11 a.m. Wednesday to argue how the plan will have a negative impact on the area.

The revised plan will cost most vehicles traveling through manhattan below 60th street 9-dollars starting January 5th.

